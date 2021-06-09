Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENTG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.80. 456,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,359. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

