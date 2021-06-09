Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,022 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,990,000 after purchasing an additional 869,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 59,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 121,097 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,397,000 after acquiring an additional 473,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDM. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

