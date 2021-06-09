Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,647 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Inter Parfums worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after buying an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 178,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after buying an additional 28,317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPAR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.94. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $78.50.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.