Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,294,000 after acquiring an additional 183,239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,006,000 after acquiring an additional 89,794 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 793,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

NYSE OGS opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.28. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $84.81.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.