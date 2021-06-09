Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.52.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,920,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,765 shares of company stock worth $7,154,026 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $333.00 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.64 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.