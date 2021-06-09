Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,110 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,785,000 after acquiring an additional 425,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

