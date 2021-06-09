Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,619 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIV. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 134,941 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,093,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

VIV stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

