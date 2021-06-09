Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,578 Shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Fly Leasing worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fly Leasing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Fly Leasing by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLY opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. Fly Leasing Limited has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Fly Leasing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

