Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,737 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Quotient Technology worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Shares of QUOT opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $55,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,535 shares of company stock worth $721,231. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.