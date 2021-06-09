Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,669,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,994 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1,332.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 146,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after buying an additional 125,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $59,696.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $169,701.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,967 shares of company stock worth $481,436. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

