Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $53,385,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $18,327,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,264,000 after purchasing an additional 424,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,822 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil stock opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

