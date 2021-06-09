Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDC. Paracle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EDC opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $131.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.60.

