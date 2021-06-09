Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 224.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in nCino by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,709 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,515,000 after buying an additional 606,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000,000 after buying an additional 529,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of nCino by 2,181.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,078,000 after buying an additional 298,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino stock opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of -115.23.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $262,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 404,171 shares of company stock worth $27,500,036.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.