Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000.

Shares of BATS PBSM opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.71.

