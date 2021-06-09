Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 4,017.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 65,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 63,870 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $108.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.58.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

