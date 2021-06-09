Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $213.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.53. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.26.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

