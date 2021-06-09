Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the first quarter worth $432,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $181.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.45. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $122.28 and a 1 year high of $184.21.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

