Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sunrun by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,483,000 after acquiring an additional 464,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sunrun by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.91. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,980 shares of company stock valued at $16,329,333 in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.