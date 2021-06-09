Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Heska worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Heska by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Heska by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $198.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.14. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $81.61 and a 12 month high of $217.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -233.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

