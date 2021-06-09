Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.29.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 2,278 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $137,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $773,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $781,081.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,321,202 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

