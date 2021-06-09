Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $38,314,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Visteon by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,536,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Visteon by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VC stock opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $147.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

