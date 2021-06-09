Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of MHD opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

