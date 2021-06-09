Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Separately, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $393,000. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYTE opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE).

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.