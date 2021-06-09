Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.
Separately, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $393,000. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MYTE opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.32.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE).
Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.