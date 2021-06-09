Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,846 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

Shares of KL opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

