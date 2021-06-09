Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 36,398 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 327.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMKR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $393,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

