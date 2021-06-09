Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,727 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,311 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after acquiring an additional 242,507 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,093,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 918,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,923,000 after acquiring an additional 84,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.69 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

