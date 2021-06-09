Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,046 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.89. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.