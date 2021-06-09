Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

