Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

IPAY stock opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.60. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.