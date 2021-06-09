Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 134.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Farfetch by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Farfetch by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850,348 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,295,000 after acquiring an additional 551,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Farfetch stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.