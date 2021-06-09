Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,812 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,518.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,493 shares of company stock valued at $890,267. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.