Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.22 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 83,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 174,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.27.

