Enzyme Trading 41.2% Higher This Week (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for approximately $110.23 or 0.00295646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $197.61 million and approximately $17.07 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00068108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.86 or 0.00903494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.37 or 0.08876098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049212 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.