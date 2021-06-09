EOS (EOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.11 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $5.10 billion and $2.11 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $5.35 or 0.00014476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,030,283,219 coins and its circulating supply is 954,116,141 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

