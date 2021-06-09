EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter Sells 11,744 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88.

Elaina Shekhter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $496,155.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Elaina Shekhter sold 3,827 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total value of $1,837,074.81.

Shares of EPAM traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $492.98. The stock had a trading volume of 306,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.70 and a 12 month high of $495.73. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $454.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 257.3% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAM. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

