Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Insider Sells $94,908.39 in Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $94,908.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,558.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Connelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of Equillium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $75,354.10.

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.62. Equillium, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 14.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQ shares. Jonestrading began coverage on Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

