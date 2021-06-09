Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amplifon S.p.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amplifon in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amplifon’s FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday.
About Amplifon
Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.
