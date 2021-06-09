Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amplifon S.p.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amplifon in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amplifon’s FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AMFPF opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.19. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amplifon has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $46.76.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

