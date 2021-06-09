Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MacroGenics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MacroGenics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MGNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $774,894. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 391.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 87,893 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $284,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.