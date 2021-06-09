Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GN Store Nord A/S’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $17.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $17.54.

GNNDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered GN Store Nord A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $158.85 and a twelve month high of $278.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.52.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

