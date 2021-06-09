Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June, 9th (BAP, CODYY, HMPT, TMDI, TRVN, TWIN, UVE, VOD, VRRM, VTVT)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 9th:

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $114.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Get Credicorp Ltd alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.