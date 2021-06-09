Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 9th (AMADY, AVAP, CSGP, DPH, DSCV, ERF, FOCS, FRBK, FUBO, GGP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 9th:

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Avation (LON:AVAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Global Ports (LON:GPH) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 909 ($11.88) to GBX 898 ($11.73). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IWG (LON:IWG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92). They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IWG (LON:IWG) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53). They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

