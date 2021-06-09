Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June, 9th (FRMUF, KKPNY, SRHBY, STFC, STXS, TLYS, TNP, VIRC, VNET, VST)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, June 9th:

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$7.50 target price on the stock.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY)

was upgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers to a buy rating. They currently have $1.38 price target on the stock.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

