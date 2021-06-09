Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Sells $532,933.40 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $532,933.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE EQR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.35. 1,509,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,061. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 741.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.