Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,447,000 after purchasing an additional 40,077 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS opened at $384.70 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

