ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 199.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 590.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 225,934 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

