Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for about $4.02 or 0.00010794 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $402,440.51 and $371.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ethereum Yield

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

