EtherGem (EGEM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $840.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $356,953.34 and approximately $840.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.23 or 0.00906883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.97 or 0.08901097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049373 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.