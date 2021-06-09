Etherparty (FUEL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $105,247.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 33.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $105,247.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00068534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00024619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.79 or 0.00907924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.73 or 0.08944303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00049200 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

