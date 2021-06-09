Eurobank Ergasias Services and’s (EGFEY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Eurobank Ergasias Services and from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

EGFEY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. 84,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail; corporate and private banking; asset management; treasury; capital markets; and other services primarily in Greece; and Central and Southeastern Europe. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.