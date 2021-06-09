EvenCoin (EVN) One Day Volume Tops $164,153.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $84,994.99 and approximately $164,153.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00120542 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.27 or 0.00826424 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000065 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

